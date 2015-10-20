FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney's ESPN planning to cut up to 350 jobs: Bloomberg
October 20, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s sports network ESPN is planning to cut up to 350 jobs, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The job cuts would be announced to employees as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg said on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The job cuts come after Disney said in August it expects lower revenue due to a decline in subscribers and that ESPN had experienced “modest” subscriber losses as customers increasingly prefer digital platforms for entertainment.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
