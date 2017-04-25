FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Descendants 2' to premiere across Disney networks, streaming platforms
April 25, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 6 months ago

'Descendants 2' to premiere across Disney networks, streaming platforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Walt Disney Co’s television arm, Disney/ABC Television Group, said the sequel of the movie “Descendants” would air across its five networks in July in an unprecedented premiere event.

A simultaneous premiere for the movie “Descendants 2” will air across Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime on July 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Descendants 2” will also extend to each network’s branded digital and several on-demand platforms. These include live feeds and on-demand streaming on the Disney Channel, ABC, Freeform and Lifetime apps from Friday, July 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET and on Disney Channel, ABC, Freeform and Lifetime VOD from July 22.

The premiere across its networks and online platforms supports Disney’s goal to widen the reach of its programming, the company said.

It also coincides with the exclusive premiere of ABC series "Marvel's The Inhumans" in IMAX commercial theaters in late summer. bit.ly/2pcaizi

Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

