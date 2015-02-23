FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney names Chapek chairman of parks and resorts
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
February 23, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Disney names Chapek chairman of parks and resorts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co named consumer products chief Bob Chapek the new chairman of its parks and resorts division, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Chapek replaces Thomas Staggs, who was appointed Disney’s chief operating officer earlier this month.

In the new role, Chapek will oversee a unit that employs 130,000 people around the world and is preparing to open a $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai next year.

Chapek, 55, has worked at Disney for 22 years, and has served as president of the consumer products unit since 2011.

At consumer products, Chapek turned the division into one of the media company’s fastest-growing segments, in part by organizing it around franchises rather than product categories.

The unit reported operating income of $626 million for the quarter that ended in December, a 46 percent gain from a year earlier.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.