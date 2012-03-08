FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney shrugs off shareholder concern on CEO role
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 8, 2012 / 1:52 PM / 6 years ago

Disney shrugs off shareholder concern on CEO role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Robert A. Iger, president and CEO of The Walt Disney Co. attends a media briefing in Glendale, Calfornia September 20, 2011 at which he announced a long-term agreement which will bring "Avatar" themed lands to Disney parks with the the first at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co, which recently voted to give the chairman’s post to Chief Executive Robert Iger, said it disagreed with a longtime shareholder that the move would hurt the company.

On Wednesday, Connecticut Treasurer Denise Nappier, whose public pension fund owns about 642,000 shares of the company, urged shareholders to vote against the re-election of governance-committee board members, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“(Disney) strongly disagrees with Ms. Nappier’s position which utterly disregards both the company’s record of financial performance and that nine out of the ten directors will be independent,” the entertainment and theme-park company said in a statement Wednesday.

Disney said 68 percent of the top 100 S&P companies have a joint CEO and chairman, and that combining the positions was part of a carefully considered succession plan.

Nappier’s statement echoes independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services’ opinion earlier this week that Disney’s move ”reversed an earlier commitment to independent board leadership without transparency or shareholder input.

ISS has said that the move was “an about-face” from reforms adopted after some shareholders objected in 2004 to former CEO Michael Eisner also holding the chairman’s job.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.