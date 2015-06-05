FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walter Energy could file bankruptcy this month: Bloomberg
#Business News
June 5, 2015 / 10:49 PM / 2 years ago

Walter Energy could file bankruptcy this month: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. coal miner Walter Energy Inc WLT.N could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this month, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources close to the matter.

Walter is expected to send a revised plan to first-lien lenders such as Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) and Cyrus Capital Partners, Bloomberg reported.

Franklin Resources and Cyrus Capital Partners could not immediately be reached to comment on the report.

The plan would include a request for a debtor-in-possession loan to allow Walter to operate in bankruptcy, according to the report.

The company declined to comment on the report.

Walter Energy, which has been negotiating debt restructuring, had total debt of $3.02 billion as of March 31, 2015, according to a regulatory filing.

Coal miners have been under pressure as power utilities switch to cheaper natural gas and big consumers like China reduce imports.

In February, the company forecast a 10 percent drop in sales volume of steel-making coal for 2015 due to sluggish Chinese and European demand. In January, it suspended its quarterly dividend to improve “financial flexibility”.

Up to Friday’s close, Walter’s stock had fallen by 67 pct to less than 50 cents this year.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
