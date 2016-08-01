FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Wanda Cinema Line scraps plan to buy parent of Legendary Entertainment
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 1, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Wanda Cinema Line scraps plan to buy parent of Legendary Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wang Jianlin, chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, speaks during a signing ceremony with U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment in Beijing, January 12, 2016.China Daily

(Reuters) - Wanda Cinema Line Corp (002739.SZ) has canceled a plan to acquire a sister company that owns U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment.

Wanda said on Monday it is scrapping the $6 billion deal due to a change in market conditions and to let Legendary and other Wanda affiliates complete internal integration.

The company said it may revisit a combination with the target companies at a later date.

Wanda Cinema parent company Dalian Wanda Group acquired Legendary Entertainment in January for about $3.5 billion, and Wanda Cinema said on May 12 that it planned to acquire Wanda Media, the current owner of Legendary Pictures.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange asked Wanda Cinema to provide more information about its proposed acquisition on May 27.

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom and Elias Glenn; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.