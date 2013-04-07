China's Dalian Wanda in talks to buy European theater chain: WSJ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s privately-held Dalian Wanda Group is in discussions to purchase a European chain of movie theaters, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Dalian Wanda has shown interest in purchasing UK-based chains, Odeon & UCI Cinemas Holdings and Vue Entertainment, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

A Wanda spokesman said the firm has held talks to buy a European movie theater chain, but declined to elaborate.

The ambitious Wanda Group became the world’s biggest movie theater owner last year with the $2.6 billion acquisition of U.S. multiplex operator AMC Entertainment Inc.