FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dalian Wanda says four investors to put $3.9 billion into 20 new malls
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 14, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

China's Dalian Wanda says four investors to put $3.9 billion into 20 new malls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd on Wednesday said four investors have agreed to contribute 24 billion yuan ($3.87 billion) over the coming two years as the first tranche of funding to build around 20 shopping malls.

This is the first time outside investors have agreed to fund Wanda Plazas, a person familiar with the matter said, in a change in business model prompted by a slowing market. Dalian Wanda will oversee the malls’ sales and operations.

The investors are the real estate investment arm of China Everbright Ltd, Harvest Capital Management Co, Sichuan Trust Co and KuaiQian Payment and Settlement Service Co Ltd, Dalian Wanda in a statement. Dalian Wanda’s parent company bought a controlling stake in KuaiQian Payment last month.

Dalian Wanda is talking with several local and international investment banks, insurance companies and investment funds about putting money into its properties and so more such groups of investors are likely to be set up in the first half of this year, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

Dalian Wanda, whose shares debuted in Hong Kong in December, owned 159 Wanda Plaza shopping centers across 109 Chinese cities, including 88 projects under construction, as at the end of 2014.

Reporting by Clare Jim and Beijing Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.