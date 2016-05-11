China's Wanda Group reconsiders de-listing property unit: sources

HONG KONG Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Group is reconsidering a plan to take its Hong Kong-listed property arm private, two sources told Reuters, unnerved by greater scrutiny of China listings and uncertainty over whether shareholders will approve the offer price.

China’s securities regulator said on Friday it was concerned by the huge valuation gap between domestic and overseas stocks and speculation on shares in shell companies, potentially bad news for firms looking to go home to cash in on rich valuations.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties 3699.HK, owned by China’s richest man Wang Jianlin, had been looking to de-list in the Hong Kong bourse’s biggest potential buyout just 15 months after its debut, unhappy with its share performance and preferring to shift to a Shanghai listing.

It was not immediately clear if a final decision had been taken by Wanda Group to drop the take-private plan, the sources said. Wanda Group has signed an agreement with prospective investors to raise $4 billion for the buyout, and they have already paid part of that sum upfront.

Wanda Commercial declined to comment.

Dalian Wanda was considering a price 10-20 percent higher than its December 2014 IPO price of HK$48 in a bid to secure shareholder approval, said one of the people with knowledge of the matter.

Chairman Wang would not agree, however, to a 20 percent premium, the person added, and there was a good chance that minority shareholders would not approve a 10 percent premium.

“Even at 10 percent, the premium will need to be taken out of Dalian Wanda Group’s pocket. The issue is the company’s (Wanda Commercial) dividend, and profit will not be as good as before in the next two years. The Group has to consider the whole funding cost,” the person said.

“(Plus) it needs to get SAFE’s approval to bring a large amount of capital out of the country to take the company private, and together with CSRC’s restrictive measure on backdoor listings, it sees a lot of challenges to go ahead with the plan,” the person added, referring to regulators the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Wanda Commercial may seek a ‘backdoor listing’ in Shanghai, sources have told Reuters, which could set it on a faster and cheaper track to tap the mainland China share market.

Scrapping the Hong Kong de-listing plan could, though, reflect badly on Wang.

“It’ll make chairman Wang look really bad if the take-private plan is unsuccessful,” said one of the sources. The other source said the company could lose major shareholders’ confidence and its stock price could come under pressure.

Wanda Commercial, suspended from trading since April 25, is in the process of answering queries from the Hong Kong regulator on its de-listing plan, and aims to announce details, including the offer price and timetable, by next week, according to an official.