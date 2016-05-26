War College: Will there be war in the South China Sea?

If you’re looking for a place on the globe likely to spark a world war, you could do worse than the South China Sea. The United States, China, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines and Japan all have claims there. China is building artificial islands and the U.S. Navy is patrolling close by. There have been confrontations at sea and in the air. This week on War College, we’re looking at this global sore spot and asking just how heated is the situation likely to get.

We have to apologize for the audio quality, but we think what our guest, Professor James Holmes, has to say is worth it.