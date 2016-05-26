FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
War College: Will there be war in the South China Sea?
May 20, 2016 / 7:01 PM / a year ago

War College: Will there be war in the South China Sea?

An octagonal tower with a conical feature at its top, located on the northeast side of Subi Reef in the South China Sea. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/Digital Globe/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
Jason Fields

1 Min Read

If you’re looking for a place on the globe likely to spark a world war, you could do worse than the South China Sea. The United States, China, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines and Japan all have claims there. China is building artificial islands and the U.S. Navy is patrolling close by.  There have been confrontations at sea and in the air. This week on War College, we’re looking at this global sore spot and asking just how heated is the situation likely to get.

We have to apologize for the audio quality, but we think what our guest, Professor James Holmes, has to say is worth it.

 

Jason Fields

