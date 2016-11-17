Podcast: The Kremlin had a plan - Donald Trump winning wasn't part of it

Pedestrians cross the street behind a billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16. 2016.

During the 70-year reign of the Soviet Communist Party, the rest of the world played a game: Kremlinology.

The ups and downs, ins and outs of the Soviet government were so secretive, outside observers were often stuck trying to figure out which officials were in favor by where they stood on Lenin's Tomb during parades.

Vladimir Putin's regime hasn't hit Stalinist heights of paranoia (not by a long shot), but Kremlinology is back in fashion. Trying to figure out Putin's true intentions is a full-time job for individuals and agencies around the world. With Russian hackers' intervention in the U.S. election, many assumed Putin was on President-elect Donald Trump's side.

