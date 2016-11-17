FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Podcast: The Kremlin had a plan - Donald Trump winning wasn't part of it
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commentary
November 16, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 9 months ago

Podcast: The Kremlin had a plan - Donald Trump winning wasn't part of it

Jason Fields

2 Min Read

Pedestrians cross the street behind a billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16. 2016.Stevo Vasiljevic

During the 70-year reign of the Soviet Communist Party, the rest of the world played a game: Kremlinology.

The ups and downs, ins and outs of the Soviet government were so secretive, outside observers were often stuck trying to figure out which officials were in favor by where they stood on Lenin's Tomb during parades.

Vladimir Putin's regime hasn't hit Stalinist heights of paranoia (not by a long shot), but Kremlinology is back in fashion. Trying to figure out Putin's true intentions is a full-time job for individuals and agencies around the world. With Russian hackers' intervention in the U.S. election, many assumed Putin was on President-elect Donald Trump's side.

Mark Galeotti, who makes a living reading the tea leaves in Putin's samovar, explains why that's just not so on this week's episode of War College.

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.