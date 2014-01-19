FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warburg Pincus buys stake in European ETF provider: report
January 19, 2014

Warburg Pincus buys stake in European ETF provider: report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus has bought a majority stake in a European exchange traded fund provider, in a deal that will give the asset manager new funds to expand offerings and grow through acquisitions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Warburg Pincus purchased the stake in Source from a group of banks that included Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, according to the report that valued the investment at about $300 million.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese

