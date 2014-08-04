FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warburg Pincus to invest up to $600 million in Zenith Energy
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 4, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Warburg Pincus to invest up to $600 million in Zenith Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said on Monday it had agreed to invest up to $600 million in equity in Zenith Energy, a developer and operator of terminals that store and distribute petroleum, natural gas liquids and petrochemicals.

The deal is a bet on growing crude production as well as on Zenith Chief Executive Jeffrey Armstrong, who as a Kinder Morgan Inc executive increased that company’s terminals to 122 in 2012 from 12 in 2001.

Zenith is looking to buy, build and operate terminals primarily in Latin America, Europe and Africa, and is also interested in related assets such as pipelines, truck racks and barges. The Houston-based company is currently developing a liquids terminal in Palermo, Colombia.

Warburg Pincus, a New York-based firm with more than $39 billion in assets under management, said it would be joined in the deal by minority investors that include members of Zenith’s management team and other unnamed individuals.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.