3 months ago
Podcast: Stretching the special forces thin
May 10, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 3 months ago

Podcast: Stretching the special forces thin

Matthew Gault

2 Min Read

A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during water training over the Gulf of Mexico as part of exercise Emerald Warrior 2011 in this U.S. military handout image from March 1, 2011.Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force/Handout

America is at war with the Islamic State. Typically, citizens think this war comes in the form of drone strikes, signals intelligence and cooperation with regional partners. But that’s only part of the story.

Even while popular opinion has shunned U.S. “boots on the ground” in the Middle East, U.S. Special Operations Forces are the boots. They conduct complicated operations that take the fight to the Islamic State, fighting and dying in covert operations all across the globe. But the strategy might not be sustainable. 

This week on War College, freelance journalist Joseph Trevithick walks us through the ins and outs of the SpecOp’s war on Islamic State and the trick journalists have to use to uncover information about a class of warriors that does its best to go unnoticed.

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

