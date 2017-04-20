FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Podcast: On the frontlines at Standing Rock
April 19, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 4 months ago

Podcast: On the frontlines at Standing Rock

Matthew Gault

2 Min Read

A man takes part in a march with veterans to Backwater Bridge just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., December 5, 2016.Lucas Jackson

After a year of protests, Standing Rock began to clear out in February 2017. But to one observer, the standoff stood out for how much it resembled a war zone.

Marty Skovlund Jr. is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 1st Ranger Battalion. He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Since coming home he’s run a small business, written books and freelanced for several news outlets. In December, he chronicled the final days of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, where he said state and local police milled with private military contractors and some of the remaining protesters set structures on fire.

This week on War College, Skovlund Jr. walks us through the end of one of the largest protracted protest in American history. According to Skovlund, the scene reminded him of forward operating bases in Iraq. In the end, he thinks the police changed the paradigm for how to deal with peaceful protests and, to this day, he can’t believe that no one died.

 

About the Author

Edited and produced by Bethel Habte

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

