3 months ago
Podcast: From loathed to loved – the deadly history of the submarine
May 24, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 3 months ago

Podcast: From loathed to loved – the deadly history of the submarine

Matthew Gault

1 Min Read

The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine, arrives at a naval base in Busan, South Korea, April 25, 2017. Cho Jueong-ho/Yonhap via REUTERS

Submarines are an accepted part of a strong navy and the cornerstone vessel of a superpower. But these stealth-killers of the ocean were once as derided and feared as the drone is now.

This week on War College, former journalist and current naval historian Iain Ballantyne takes us through the history of the submarine. From the American Revolutionary War to the modern age of the nuclear triad, few weapons have been as controversial and as feared as the submarine. Find out why on this week’s episode.

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

