Podcast: The psychics with top secret security clearance

The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in Langley, Virginia, U.S. on August 14, 2008.

Even if you think a government program to fund research into extra sensory perception, remote viewing and mind reading is crazy, U.S. taxpayers have paid for it.

This week on War College, Pulitzer-prize finalist Annie Jacobsen walks us through the years she spent digging through government documents and researching the U.S. military's interest in the paranormal.

Jacobsen uncovered once-classified material detailing these covert programs intended to help intelligence agencies access secret documents, locate hostages and read minds.