5 months ago
Podcast: One tank to rule them all
April 4, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 5 months ago

Podcast: One tank to rule them all

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of Iraqi rapid response forces and a member of federal police gather next to a tank during a battle against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Iraq, March 14, 2017.Ari Jalal

War nerds love tanks. The battlefield behemoths drove onto the scene in the early days of World War I, replaced the cavalry and became synonymous with war.

This week on the show, author Steven Zaloga walks us through the ins and outs of armored vehicles. He explains how the French Renault doesn’t get enough credit, how the Sherman came to dominate Europe and how people always forget about the Russians.

It’s everything you ever wanted to know about tanks but were afraid to ask on War College this week. How have wire-guided missiles changed the game? What’s reactive armor and why does it explode? What, if any, is the point of tanks in low intensity warfare? And which tank can be called the best tank?

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

