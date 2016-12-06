This is what Russia wants in the Arctic

By Matthew Gault

In the summer of 2007, Russia planted a flag on the seabed of the North Pole. Russian state TV covered the event and showed the world video of a submersible packed with explorers and Kremlin officials. These men descended to the depths of the Arctic, planted a flag and claimed they’d made strides in claiming the North for Russia.

Canada, Denmark and other countries in the region complained, but at the time it seemed ridiculous. The Arctic is one of the most inhospitable places on Earth. But that’s changing.

This week on War College, naval war expert Iain Ballantyne walks us through what Russia wants in the Arctic and what it’s doing to make it happen. For Ballantyne, Moscow’s rush to the North is about more than just resources, it’s about power projection and gaining new access to the world’s oceans for trade purposes.

“The warmer waters are restricted for the Russians...they want access to the sea,” Ballantyne explained. “And they will do things to gain that access that European nations who’ve moved on to the post imperial era won’t do.”

-By Matthew Gault

-Produced by Bethel Habte