Hague court to release ex-Bosnian Serb parliament chief early

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The war crimes tribunal for ex-Yugoslavia has granted early release to the former head of the Bosnian Serb parliament who was convicted of forcing thousands of Muslims and Croats from their homes during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.

The International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) said Momcilo Krajisnik, 68, would be freed on September 1 after serving two-thirds of his prison term on a conviction for persecution, deportation and forcible transfer of civilians.

“I am of the view that Krajisnik, through his good behavior during his detention, has demonstrated some rehabilitation, which militates in favour of his early release,” said a document signed by the court’s president, Theodor Meron.

Krajisnik was initially sentenced to 27 years imprisonment, but that was reduced on appeal to 20 years in March 2009.

NATO-led peacekeepers arrested Krajisnik in April 2000, nearly five years after the end of the war in which 100,000 people died and two million people were driven out of their homes in ethnic cleansing campaigns.