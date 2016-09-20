GENEVA Independent U.N. investigators said on Tuesday they had drawn up a list of suspects who should be prosecuted for possible crimes against humanity in Burundi.

Sporadic violence has gripped the central African nation since April 2015 when incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza said he would seek a third term, prompting protests and leading to often deadly clashes with police.

The investigators said it was impossible to know the full extent of the crimes, but they had evidence of rapes, murders, disappearances, mass arrests and torture, and there were likely many thousands of victims.

(Reporting by Tom Miles)