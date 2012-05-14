Hague prosecutor seeks new warrants for Congo atrocities

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court said on Monday he has requested new arrest warrants related to war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ICC prosecutor said he has requested that additional charges are filed against Bosco Ntaganda, who already is wanted by The Hague war crimes court.

The prosecutor added that he also has requested an arrest warrant for Sylvestre Mudacumura, the leader of FDLR militia operating in the Kivu provinces in the Congo.