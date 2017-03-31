FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Recent Congo violence could amount to war crimes: ICC prosecutor
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 5 months ago

Recent Congo violence could amount to war crimes: ICC prosecutor

Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), poses for pictures at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, January 26, 2017.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Recent acts of violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including the killing of foreign United Nations experts, could constitute war crimes, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor said on Friday.

About 400 people have been killed in the Kasai region, including two U.N. experts from Sweden and the United States and their interpreter.

"There have been reports of violent clashes between local militia and Congolese forces, a large number of killings of both civilians and non-civilians, kidnappings and summary executions," Fatou Bensouda wrote in a statement. "Such acts could constitute crimes within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court."

(This version of the story was corrected to say that Kasai is a region, not a single province)

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Heavens

