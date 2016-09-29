FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
War crimes prosecutor to examine situation in Gabon after government request
#World News
September 29, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

War crimes prosecutor to examine situation in Gabon after government request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Thursday she has begun a preliminary examination into the situation in Gabon at the request of the country's government.

Fatou Bensouda said in a statement she would review available information before deciding whether to open a formal investigation.

Gabon's President Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the oil-producing central African country for nearly five decades, was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday. His narrow and disputed victory in August elections sparked violent protests.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
