War crimes prosecutor to examine situation in Gabon after government request

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Thursday she has begun a preliminary examination into the situation in Gabon at the request of the country's government.

Fatou Bensouda said in a statement she would review available information before deciding whether to open a formal investigation.

Gabon's President Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the oil-producing central African country for nearly five decades, was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday. His narrow and disputed victory in August elections sparked violent protests.