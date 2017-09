THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who was sentenced on Thursday to 40 years in prison for genocide and war crimes during the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, will appeal the decision by U.N. judges, his lawyer said.

Karadzic, 70, was found guilty of 10 out of 11 counts filed by prosecutors, including genocide for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim boys and men.