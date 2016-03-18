Factbox: Colorful life of Bosnian Serb leader and war crimes suspect Karadzic

(Reuters) - The United Nations war crimes tribunal will hand down its verdict next Thursday in Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic’s trial for genocide during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war.

Here are some facts about Karadzic’s life and trial:

-- Karadzic, now 70, was president of the self-declared Bosnian Serb Republic and supreme commander of its armed forces during the Bosnian war, during which 100,000 people were killed.

-- The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) charged him with 11 counts of genocide and crimes against humanity and violations of the customs of war, including the Sarajevo siege and the Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s worst atrocity since World War Two.

-- If convicted, he would be Europe’s highest ranking official sentenced by an international court since the Nazi trials after World War Two.

-- The Hague tribunal first indicted Karadzic in July 1995 for the shooting of unarmed civilians in Sarajevo and taking U.N. peacekeepers hostage. He was indicted again four months later for orchestrating the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men after Serb forces seized the U.N.’s Srebrenica “safe area” in eastern Bosnia.

-- He lost power in 1996, went into hiding the following year, and for the next 11 years was one of the world’s most wanted men. He was arrested in July 2008 on a bus in Belgrade, where he had been living as a New Age healer under the false name of Dragan Dabic.

-- He represented himself during his trial with the help of a court-provided expert. The trial lasted 497 days and involved 586 witnesses, while prosecutors entered 3 million pages of evidence.

-- The tribunal said more than 150 victims, 200 journalists, 50 diplomats and 100 researchers had asked to attend Thursday’s verdict and the court would be full to capacity.

-- Karadzic was born on June 19, 1945, in a hamlet in the mountains of Montenegro and raised in poverty by parents who despised the communist rule of Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito. His father was a Serb nationalist fighter wounded by Tito’s partisans at the close of World War Two.

-- After completing his training, he worked as a psychiatrist in Sarajevo, specialising in neuroses and depression. He wrote poetry and lived with his physician wife and two children in the city.

-- He joined the nationalist Serb Democratic Party in 1990, becoming its leader, and became president of the self-declared Bosnian Serb Republic in 1992.