Karadzic verdict should give pause to all nationalists: U.N. rights boss

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official welcomed the verdict against Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic on Thursday saying it showed that that even powerful perpetrators of such crimes “must know that they will not escape justice”.

Zeid Ra‘ad Al-Hussein, in a statement issued after Karadzic was found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Court, said his trial “should give pause to leaders across Europe and elsewhere who seek to exploit nationalist sentiments and scapegoat minorities”.