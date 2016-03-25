Russia says intl tribunal creates myth Serbs solely to blame for war crimes in former Yugoslavia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia continued to create the myth that the Serbian people were solely responsible for war crimes in the former Yugoslavia.

The ministry made the comments in a statement reacting to the conviction of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic by U.N. judges of genocide for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

It also said it would have been better if money spent on the international tribunal had been spent on the peace process in countries of the former Yugoslavia.