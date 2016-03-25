FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2016 / 4:42 PM / a year ago

Russia says intl tribunal creates myth Serbs solely to blame for war crimes in former Yugoslavia

Ex-Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic sits in the court of the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, the Netherlands March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia continued to create the myth that the Serbian people were solely responsible for war crimes in the former Yugoslavia.

The ministry made the comments in a statement reacting to the conviction of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic by U.N. judges of genocide for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

It also said it would have been better if money spent on the international tribunal had been spent on the peace process in countries of the former Yugoslavia.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

