a year ago
Schwendiman appointed prosecutor for Kosovo war crimes
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Schwendiman appointed prosecutor for Kosovo war crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - American David Schwendiman has been appointed as chief prosecutor of the special court being established in The Hague to investigate war crimes committed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war.

The court, which will use international judges and prosecutors to apply Kosovo law, is notably looking at atrocities allegedly committed against ethnic Serbs by the guerrilla Kosovo Liberation Army during and after the conflict.

Schwendiman was previously lead prosecutor of the European Union's Special Investigative Task Force on Kosovo, and in the late 2000s he was a war crimes prosecutor in Bosnia.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Angus MacSwan

