4 months ago
War crimes court unseals arrest warrant for Gaddafi aide
April 24, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 4 months ago

War crimes court unseals arrest warrant for Gaddafi aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Monday unsealed an arrest warrant for the former head of Libya's Internal Security Agency, saying he was suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in repressing opposition to former ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

In a statement, the ICC said judges ordered Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled's 2013 warrant on charges including torture and persecution unsealed, after a request by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

(This story changes format of name)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Andrew Roche

