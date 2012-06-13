ICC prosecutor seeks 30-year term for Congolese warlord

ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo speaks at a news conference about the apprehension of Thomas Lubanga Dyilo at the International Criminal Court in The Hague , the Netherlands, March 18, 2006. Thomas Lubanga Dyilo, a Congolese militia leader accused of conscripting and enlisting children aged under 15 for warfare, became the first suspect sent for trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC). REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga Dyilo, convicted by the International Criminal Court in its first ever ruling, should be sentenced to 30 years in prison for using child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Lubanga was found guilty of abducting boys and girls under the age of 15 and forcing them to fight in a five-year jungle war that killed some 60,000 people in the east of the country around the turn of the century.

“Children were trained by terror. They were trained to kill and to rape. The children were launched into battle zones where they were instructed to kill everyone regardless of whether they were men, women, or children,” ICC Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo said in a statement, demanding the court’s maximum sentence of 30 years.

The International Criminal Court convicted the 51-year-old militia leader in March but did not decide on a sentence at the time.

It was not clear when the court would issue a sentence.

Last month, former Liberian President Charles Taylor was jailed for 50 years by the Special Court for Sierra Leone (SCSL), another war crimes court in The Hague, for aiding and abetting rebels in Sierra Leone.

Taylor, 64, was the first head of state convicted by an international court since the trials of Nazis after World War Two, and the sentence set a precedent for the emerging system of international justice.