Mladic genocide trial to resume on July 9: court

Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic attends his trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) at The Hague May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/Pool

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The genocide trial of Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic will resume on July 9, with two weeks of hearings scheduled after it was suspended this month, the U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia said on Friday.

Mladic, who was arrested in Serbia in May 2011 after 16 years on the run, is accused of genocide for his role in the siege of Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo and for orchestrating the 1995 killing of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica.

Earlier this month, the Hague-based court said it had decided to suspend proceedings indefinitely because of an error in disclosing documents to the defence team.

Mladic, who has refused to enter a plea, is the last of the main figures in the Balkan wars of the 1990s to go on trial at the court.

Relatives of victims and survivors are worried that if the trial takes too long, Mladic, who is 70 and has suffered heart trouble, could die before a verdict is hand down.

Former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who also faced genocide charges for the Balkan wars, died in 2006 before a judgment was issued.