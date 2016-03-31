FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia bars Serbia's Seselj after U.N. war crimes acquittal
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

Croatia bars Serbia's Seselj after U.N. war crimes acquittal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia permanently banned Serbian ultra-nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj from entering the country after a U.N. war crimes court acquitted him on Thursday, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

Croatia imposed the ban on the grounds that Seselj would pose “a threat to public order,” she said. Seselj has not announced any plans to visit Croatia.

A panel of judges cleared Seselj of crimes committed in Croatia and Bosnia during the 1990s wars in the Balkans.

Reporting by Igor Ilic and Ivana Sekularac; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.