Croatia bars Serbia's Seselj after U.N. war crimes acquittal

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia permanently banned Serbian ultra-nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj from entering the country after a U.N. war crimes court acquitted him on Thursday, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

Croatia imposed the ban on the grounds that Seselj would pose “a threat to public order,” she said. Seselj has not announced any plans to visit Croatia.

A panel of judges cleared Seselj of crimes committed in Croatia and Bosnia during the 1990s wars in the Balkans.