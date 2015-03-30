FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian nationalist rebuffs order to return to war crimes court
March 30, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Serbian nationalist rebuffs order to return to war crimes court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian ultra-nationalist leader Vojislav Seselj rebuffed an order on Monday to return to the United Nations war crimes tribunal in The Hague, which released him on health grounds in November.

“Let the police come. They arrest people. If the Gendarmes come, they get violent, I’ll have to watch my back. It won’t be easy to arrest me,” Seselj was quoted as saying by the Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti.

Judges at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal revoked Seselj’s provisional release, saying the politician - whom doctors say has cancer - had violated the terms by announcing publicly that he would never return to jail.

Reporting and writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ivana Sekularac

