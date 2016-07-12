FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICC refers Uganda, Djibouti to U.N. for failure to arrest Sudan's Al-Bashir
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
July 12, 2016 / 4:14 PM / a year ago

ICC refers Uganda, Djibouti to U.N. for failure to arrest Sudan's Al-Bashir

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in East Darfur, April 5, 2016.Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court said on Tuesday it had referred the governments of Uganda and Djibouti to the UN Security Council for failing to arrest Sudan's president Omar al-Bashir while he was on their territory.

Al-Bashir is wanted by the court on suspicion of masterminding atrocities including genocide in the breakaway Darfur region of Sudan.

Uganda and Djibouti, as members of the war crimes court, are obliged to carry out its arrest warrants, though other African states including South Africa have failed to arrest Al-Bashir under similar circumstances.

The Security Council, which referred the Darfur case to the ICC in 2005, has the power to sanction Uganda and Djibouti over the matter.

Reporting by Toby Sterling

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
