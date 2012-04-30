FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
April 30, 2012 / 7:03 AM / 5 years ago

Warner Chilcott weighs sale, other options: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Warner Chilcott is evaluating options, including a possible sale of the company, after receiving interest from strategic and private-equity buyers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Goldman Sachs is helping the Nasdaq-listed drugmaker assess interest, said the news service, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Warner Chilcott is also considering paying a dividend as an alternative to a sale, one person said.

Warner Chilcott’s stock rose 8 percent to $18.79 on Friday on takeover speculation, giving it a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, after the Times of London said in a market report there was talk Bayer might bid $32 a share.

Reuters reported on April 25 that Bayer was nearing a multibillion-dollar acquisition to bolster its healthcare division, citing three people close to the planned transaction.

Warner Chilcott focuses on women’s health care, dermatology, urology and gastroenterology.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler

