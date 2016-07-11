Time Warner unit settles charges it used online 'influencers': FTC

Warner Bros company flags are seen at the MIPTV, the International Television Programs Market, in Cannes, France, April 4, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc, a unit of Time Warner Inc, has settled charges that it deceived consumers by failing to adequately disclose its use of online "influencers" to promote a video game, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC said that under a proposed order, Warner Bros. is barred from failing to make such disclosures in the future and cannot misrepresent sponsored content as being independent opinions of video game enthusiasts.