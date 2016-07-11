FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner unit settles charges it used online 'influencers': FTC
July 11, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Time Warner unit settles charges it used online 'influencers': FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Warner Bros company flags are seen at the MIPTV, the International Television Programs Market, in Cannes, France, April 4, 2016.Eric Gaillard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc, a unit of Time Warner Inc, has settled charges that it deceived consumers by failing to adequately disclose its use of online "influencers" to promote a video game, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC said that under a proposed order, Warner Bros. is barred from failing to make such disclosures in the future and cannot misrepresent sponsored content as being independent opinions of video game enthusiasts.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
