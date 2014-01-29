FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wartsila: not talking with Rolls-Royce, plans own acquisitions
January 29, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 4 years ago

Wartsila: not talking with Rolls-Royce, plans own acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The head of ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila (WRT1V.HE) said it was not currently in talks with British engineering company Rolls-Royce (RR.L), which previously approached the Finnish firm for a possible acquisition.

Wartsila Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said the company was planning acquisitions of its own and has identified a number of targets for possible deals.

“It is true we were approached last year with a bid... But there are no discussions taking place as this time,” Rosengren, asked about Rolls-Royce’s interest in Wartsila, told a news conference.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

