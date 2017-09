WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A “boom” at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Thursday led to closure of an exhibit called the American Trail while the fire department investigated, a spokeswoman said. No animals, visitors or staff were harmed.

“We do not know that there was an explosion,” said Jen Zoon, a spokeswoman for the zoo.

Zoon said there had been a “chlorine incident” involving a boom but no fire or smoke.