Seattle police arrest man after body parts of missing woman discovered

(Reuters) - A 37-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing a mother of three and leaving some of her body parts in a Seattle home’s recycling container, police and local media said on Monday.

The body parts, which included a foot, were wrapped inside plastic bags, Seattle police said in a statement.

A suspect identified as John Robert Charlton, 37, has been taken into custody and was being held at King County Jail on investigation of murders charges, police said.

The body parts have been tentatively identified as a person reported missing in the nearby suburb of Renton, police said.

The Seattle Times reported the victim is a missing mother of three who was last heard from as she prepared to go on a Friday date with a man she met online, the newspaper said, citing friends and law enforcement.

The woman’s friends have taken to social media saying the suspect was the man she was meeting, the newspaper reported.

It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney. A phone number for Charlton’s home could not immediately be found.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination on the victim’s identity.