One of two violent escapees from Washington state hospital recaptured

Anthony Garver, 28, and Mark Adams, 58 (L), who escaped from Western State Hospital in the city of Lakewood, Washington are shown in this Washington State Department of Social and Health Services handout combination photo released on April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Washington State Department of Social and Health Services/Handout via Reuters

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A suspected violent criminal who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Washington state was recaptured on Thursday but authorities were still searching for a man accused of a grisly murder who fled with him.

Anthony Garver, 28, and Mark Adams, 58, fled on Wednesday evening from Western State Hospital in the city of Lakewood, about 40 miles south of Seattle, Lakewood Police said in a statement.

Adams was recaptured in nearby Des Moines without incident and was being taken in for questioning by police, Lakewood Police said.

Garver and Adams, who are both considered dangerous, had been held in a secure area of the psychiatric hospital since February 2015. The facility is one of the largest west of the Mississippi River with more than 800 beds and 1,800 employees, its website says.

The pair may have escaped through a loose window in their room, and later possibly obtained transportation out of the area, police said.

Garver was found not competent to stand trial for first-degree murder in 2013, police said. Local broadcaster KIRO 7, citing police, reported that Garver used electric cords to tie a woman to a bed before stabbing her more than two dozen times.

Adams was sent to the hospital after being arrested on suspicion of assault and domestic violence in 2014, police said. He may try to make his way to California, police said.