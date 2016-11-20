FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Washington woman believed kidnapped not found after ransom paid: police
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#U.S.
November 20, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 9 months ago

Washington woman believed kidnapped not found after ransom paid: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman believed to have been kidnapped for ransom in southern Washington state was still missing on Saturday, a day after authorities arranged to meet the demand and then arrested a suspect, police said.

Sandra Harris, 69, was reported missing on Friday by her husband, who called authorities to say she was abducted from the couple's home in Kennewick, a town about 200 miles (322 km) southeast of Seattle, Kennewick police said in a statement.

Kennewick police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation made contact with a suspect in Harris' abduction, Kennewick police said in a statement.

The suspect, a 49-year-old woman, was apprehended on Friday night shortly after an undisclosed sum of money was paid, but Kennewick police Sgt. Bryan Weatherbee said the victim had not yet been located on Saturday night. He declined to provide any further information.

Police said in the statement they did not believe the kidnapping was random, but that the family had actually been targeted, and that they were still working to determine a motive.

FBI officials in Seattle could not be reached about the case.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Chris Michaud; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

