A woman believed to have been kidnapped for ransom in southern Washington state was found dead over the weekend, two days after her disappearance and the arrest of a suspect in the case, police said on Monday.

The remains of Sandra Harris, 69, were discovered in Benton County, Washington, on Sunday, according to a spokesman for the police department in the town of Kennewick, about 200 miles (322 km) southeast of Seattle, where the woman vanished.

No other details about her fate were immediately available.

Her spouse called authorities on Friday to say she had been abducted from their home, and police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation made contact with a suspect, a 49-year-old woman, according to police.

She was arrested on Friday night shortly after an undisclosed sum of ransom was paid, but Harris remained missing through Saturday night, police said.

Police said last week they did not believe the kidnapping was random and that the family had actually been targeted, though investigators were still working to determine a motive.

