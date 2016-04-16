Discovery of cars sheds no light on missing Washington state couple

(Reuters) - Police who found a Land Rover and Jeep belonging to a missing Washington state married couple in a remote wooded area earlier this week say a search of the two vehicles turned up no evidence leading to their whereabouts.

Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife Monique Patenaude, 46, were reporting missing by neighbors on Tuesday, a disappearance that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s officials termed suspicious. No suspects have been identified in connection with the case.

Patenaude was last seen on Monday afternoon near the couple’s home in Arlington, Washington, about 40 miles north of Seattle. Shunn has not been seen since leaving work in Kirkland that same day.

On Thursday, a search and rescue helicopter spotted the Land Rover and Jeep belonging to Shunn and Patenaude about 200 feet apart down an embankment near Oso, Washington, some 10 miles from Arlington. Both vehicles had sustained extensive damage.

The sheriff’s department said in a statement issued on Friday that nothing was recovered from the vehicles that would lead them to the couple.