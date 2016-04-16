FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discovery of cars sheds no light on missing Washington state couple
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 17, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

Discovery of cars sheds no light on missing Washington state couple

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police who found a Land Rover and Jeep belonging to a missing Washington state married couple in a remote wooded area earlier this week say a search of the two vehicles turned up no evidence leading to their whereabouts.

Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife Monique Patenaude, 46, were reporting missing by neighbors on Tuesday, a disappearance that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s officials termed suspicious. No suspects have been identified in connection with the case.

Patenaude was last seen on Monday afternoon near the couple’s home in Arlington, Washington, about 40 miles north of Seattle. Shunn has not been seen since leaving work in Kirkland that same day.

On Thursday, a search and rescue helicopter spotted the Land Rover and Jeep belonging to Shunn and Patenaude about 200 feet apart down an embankment near Oso, Washington, some 10 miles from Arlington. Both vehicles had sustained extensive damage.

The sheriff’s department said in a statement issued on Friday that nothing was recovered from the vehicles that would lead them to the couple.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.