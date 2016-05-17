Suspect in presumed murder of missing Washington state couple arrested in San Diego

(Reuters) - One of two brothers wanted as murder suspects in the presumed slaying of a missing Washington state couple has been arrested by U.S. marshals in California, but the second fugitive remains at large, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Tony Clyde Reed, 49, was taken into custody on Monday after crossing the border from Mexico into San Diego under an arrangement to turn himself over to authorities, said Shari Ireton of the Sheriff’s Office in Snohomish County, Washington.

Reed was booked into the San Diego County jail, but there was no immediate information on whether or when he might be extradited to Washington, Ireton said.

The whereabouts of his brother, John Reed, 53, remained unknown, but investigators believe he is still in Mexico, where the two men fled together last month, she said.

They are suspected of killing a married couple, Patrick Shunn, 45, and Monique Patenaude, 46, who were reported missing April 12 by neighbors in the foothills of the Cascade mountains, about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Seattle.

The couple and John Reed were neighbors in the Oso area hit by a deadly mudslide in March 2014, and Shunn had reported to police the previous that he and his wife were threatened by Reed in a property dispute.

The couple’s two vehicles were found abandoned in a wooded area north of their home two days after they were reported missing. Their bodies have not been found, but they are presumed to have been slain based on evidence found at the scene of their vehicles and a search of John Reed’s former residence, the sheriff’s office has said.

Ireton said investigators hope that Tony Reed will be able to help authorities locate his brother and point them to couple’s remains. She said neither suspect has been formally charged in the case.