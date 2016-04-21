Woman sentenced to life in prison for Christmas Eve family massacre

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A Washington state woman was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for murdering six family members during a Christmas Eve gathering in 2007 after a dispute over money, prosecutors said.

Michele Anderson, 37, of Carnation, was convicted last month on six counts of aggravated first-degree murder, the King County prosecuting attorney’s office said.

A King County Superior Court jury found Anderson guilty of gunning down her brother, sister-in-law, their two children, ages 5 and 3, and her parents in the parents’ home.

She was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of release during a hearing at the King County Courthouse, the King County prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Anderson’s former boyfriend, Joseph McEnroe, was convicted almost a year ago in the murders and was sentenced to six life terms.

The jury heard testimony from 38 prosecution witnesses during the five-week trial.

Detectives said Anderson and McEnroe provided lengthy confessions, the Seattle Times newspaper said. Anderson was angry with her brother for refusing to pay back $40,000 she told investigators he borrowed from her.

Trial testimony showed that she was angry at her parents for taking her brother’s side and for asking that she and McEnroe start paying rent, and for utilities and car insurance, after living rent-free in a mobile home on the parents’ property, the newspaper said.

Anderson wept during the sentencing hearing and her lawyer told the court she was remorseful, the newspaper reported.