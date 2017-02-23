FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Small earthquake shakes northwest Washington state
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 23, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 6 months ago

Small earthquake shakes northwest Washington state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck northwest Washington state on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was recorded 75 miles (120 km) west of Seattle, Washington at about 9 p.m. local time, according to the USGS website.

"As my youngest said, it felt like the washer and dryer turned on," tweeted Megan Henry, a mother of three in nearby Tahuya, Washington.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties. No tsunami was expected, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.