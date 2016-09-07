FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minor earthquake in the State of Washington rattles homes
#Environment
September 7, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Minor earthquake in the State of Washington rattles homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck the northwest of the State of Washington on Tuesday night, the United States Geological Survey reported, briefly shaking homes and rattling residents.

The quake hit the Sudden Valley area at 11:50 p.m. local time, the USGS said.

A CBS affiliate reported the earthquake woke people in Bellingham, Washington, about 10 miles (15 km) to the west.

"It was loud, like something slammed the house. Both cats flew off their beds," Adrienne Williamson told the Seattle station.

Others told the station that the tremor lasted for about five seconds.

"It rattled a door here in South Bellingham. Pretty violent, but brief," Marinus Van de Kamp said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

