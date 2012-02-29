Students in Washington state town evacuated over threat

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Authorities evacuated some 900 students from a three-school compound in a small town in central Washington state and shut down a highway on Tuesday after a bomb threat was found on a computer at the high school.

Police using bomb dogs searched the high school, middle-school and elementary school in Cle Elum, Washington, about 70 miles southeast of Seattle but as of late afternoon had found no explosives, officials said.

“The buildings have not yet been cleared but the students are being sent home now on their normal bus routes,” Becky Roberts with the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District told Reuters.

Roberts said elementary school students were bussed to an off-site location in Cle Elum and transported middle and high school students to a separate location in the nearby town of Roslyn, Cle Elum-Roslyn School District employee Becky Roberts told Reuters.

The incident began when a message was found on a computer screen at the high school that “a bomb would go off,” Roberts said.

A spokeswoman for the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department responded to the schools late on Tuesday morning. She declined to provide additional details.

The three schools are located in a single complex along state route 903, which was shut down for several hours by the Washington State Patrol between Cle Elum and Roslyn.