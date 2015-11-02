Seattle ex-ski coach admits to filming teenage girls undressing

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A former Seattle private school cross-country ski coach pleaded guilty on Monday to a sex crime charge for secretly filming teenage girls changing clothes or exiting the shower on annual trips to Canada, a U.S. Attorney’s Office official said.

Jason Paur, 45, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 2, said Emily Langlie, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

Paur pleaded guilty to knowingly transporting the girls in interstate and foreign commerce with intent to produce child pornography, according to a charging document.

He was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in December 2013 at the Silver Star ski resort near Vernon, British Columbia after the girls found a camera hidden in their bedroom.

An investigation revealed that Paur had secretly filmed students on such trips in 2011 and 2012, and that police found images of students aged 14 to 17 being filmed while changing clothes or after leaving the shower.

An indictment from September 2014 said Paur traveled with the students “to Canada knowing that he planned to film them for his own sexual gratification.”

Paur was later fired by the Bush School, located in a leafy neighborhood near downtown Seattle, where he had coached for more than 15 years.

“Our first and highest priority continues to be the healing and recovery of those affected by Paur’s actions,” school officials said in a statement on Monday.

Paur’s guilty plea means that the victims from the 2013 ski trip will not be asked to testify in court, the statement added.